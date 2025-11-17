Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) Receives $22.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNR. Zacks Research lowered Mach Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mach Natural Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNR

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MNR opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. Mach Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Institutional Trading of Mach Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 81.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 143,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 257,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mach Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mach Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.