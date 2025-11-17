Citigroup Inc. Purchases 28,043 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $282,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $470.93 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

