FSA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The company has a market capitalization of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

