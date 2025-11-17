Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $306.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

