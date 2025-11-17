Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Roth Capital raised shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$54.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.88. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$42.35 and a 1-year high of C$66.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 19.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.6577693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.