Citigroup Inc. Has $1.80 Billion Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,173,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,500 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Citigroup Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,802,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $617.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $614.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

