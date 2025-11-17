Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $2,597,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In related news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,930.62. The trade was a 7.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Collich bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $59,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 49,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,307.40. This represents a 4.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 6,248 shares of company stock worth $178,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $41.51.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

