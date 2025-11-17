Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 147,520 Franklin Street Properties Corp. $FSP

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Franklin Street Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,778,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 340,229 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 2,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 111,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:FSP opened at $1.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Street Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.89%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

