Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Bk Technologies, Inc. $BKTI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bk Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKTI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies by 3,882.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bk Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bk Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bk Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bk Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Bk Technologies stock opened at $65.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $244.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.43. Bk Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

Bk Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Bk Technologies had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. Bk Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.800 EPS.

In other Bk Technologies news, insider Branko Avanic sold 2,000 shares of Bk Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,389.29. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

