Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Santander began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 153.38%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

