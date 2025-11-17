FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

FSA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,283,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 630,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,262,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

IWS stock opened at $137.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

