Profund Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 46.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Integer by 1,234.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $69.45 on Monday. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integer from $121.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $62,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,259.40. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl C. Capps bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $106,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,523.40. This represents a 15.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,843 shares of company stock valued at $384,771. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

