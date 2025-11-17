3,019 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 62.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

