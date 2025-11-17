Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42,000 Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 383.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,989 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,865,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $46,603,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 86.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,231,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,309 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $39.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.