Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 58.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 730,180 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at $23,678,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,638,000 after buying an additional 476,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,069.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 509,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 465,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.31. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

