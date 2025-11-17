Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 44.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SPNT stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $874.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPNT shares. B. Riley began coverage on SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiriusPoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

