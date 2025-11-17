Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 749 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 69.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $331.53 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $342.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.