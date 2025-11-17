Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 41,645 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,645 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

