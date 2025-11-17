Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Coherus Oncology, Inc. $CHRS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 603,597 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Coherus Oncology worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus Oncology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,147,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus Oncology by 148.2% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 620,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 370,588 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Coherus Oncology in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus Oncology by 52,980.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 196,556 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coherus Oncology by 182.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Coherus Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherus Oncology ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Analysts expect that Coherus Oncology, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Maxim Group raised Coherus Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Coherus Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coherus Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

