Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,366 The ODP Corporation $ODP

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ODP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ODP by 28.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 821,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 180,758 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ODP by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 7,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 315,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ODP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ODP in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.00.

ODP Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $839.39 million, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The ODP Corporation has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ODP Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.