Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,350 Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies
In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 3,800 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.63.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Dynavax Technologies Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
