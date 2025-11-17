Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,371 Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after buying an additional 254,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 816,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,397,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 16.9% during the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 248,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $44.93 on Monday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

