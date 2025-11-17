6,805 Shares in ACNB Corporation $ACNB Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ACNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. ACNB Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $491.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

ACNB Increases Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.83 million. ACNB had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ACNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ACNB from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACNB from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

ACNB Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

