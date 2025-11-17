Bay Commercial Bank $BCML Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bay Commercial Bank worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 8.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bay Commercial Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bay Commercial Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Bay Commercial Bank Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Bay Commercial Bank stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.55. Bay Commercial Bank has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). Bay Commercial Bank had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 16.51%.The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bay Commercial Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Bay Commercial Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Bay Commercial Bank Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

