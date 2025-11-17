Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Amprius Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.87. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $193,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $130,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 846,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,369.50. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 113,203 shares of company stock worth $772,044 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

