Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Bancorp worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In related news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080.30. The trade was a 70.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 37,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $1,283,307.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,200. This trade represents a 38.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,936. Corporate insiders own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

CBNK stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 16.41%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

