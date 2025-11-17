1,935 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 212,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 466.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $129.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $135.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.90.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

