Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 13,010 Amcor PLC $AMCR

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Amcor by 51.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 464,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 158,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,446,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,306 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 54,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 603,961 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 772,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

