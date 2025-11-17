Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $243,000 Position in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF $RFFC

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,179 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 1.07% of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFFC opened at $65.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $66.58.

The RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected on the basis of multiple factors such as value, quality, and momentum. RFFC was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

