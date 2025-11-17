Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. $MQY

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 77.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,076,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after buying an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MQY opened at $11.48 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

