Insider Selling: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells $223,387.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $223,387.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,466.56. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,328,859.50.

Shares of ZG opened at $67.21 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 390.1% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 31,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

