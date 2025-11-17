Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $64.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

