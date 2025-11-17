Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $276,870.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David Beitel sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $276,870.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 140,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,454.72. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Z opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.39, a P/E/G ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,569,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,375,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 63,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

