Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 331,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $32.25 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.