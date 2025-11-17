Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF $ISCG

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,872 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 815.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 667.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 249.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 465,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

ISCG opened at $53.36 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $747.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

