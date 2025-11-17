Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $273,000 in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSCP opened at $47.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

