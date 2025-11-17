Savant Capital LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.7% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CHDN opened at $99.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $144.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.44.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.