Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 3.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.42% of Equinix worth $324,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,310,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equinix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 841.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $785.57 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $804.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $816.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

