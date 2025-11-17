Savant Capital LLC Purchases 3,369 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2,522.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 823,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 792,240 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3,222.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after acquiring an additional 522,910 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $19,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Range Resources by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 468,841 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $15,651,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RRC opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

