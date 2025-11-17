Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $33.57 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.9% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 116,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.