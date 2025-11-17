Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $249,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $112.78.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

