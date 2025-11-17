Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $263,000 in Sprott Gold Miners ETF $SGDM

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 217,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 645.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,014.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

