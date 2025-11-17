Generali Investments Management Co LLC Buys New Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%
NYSE HIG opened at $133.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.
The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.
The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.
