Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.