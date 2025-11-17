Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 5,696 T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF $TFLR

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Wealth Management grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

