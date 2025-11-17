Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $256,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 65.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 6.2%

Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Vicki Mealer-Burke sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $226,580.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,327.66. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $789,805.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,002.20. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,361 shares of company stock worth $3,130,259. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

