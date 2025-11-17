Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $207.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,032,047.40. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.