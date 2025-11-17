First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

First Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $50.95 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 17.50%.The firm had revenue of $89.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 32.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 39.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 576,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 163,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 149.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 156,311 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

