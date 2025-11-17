Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.