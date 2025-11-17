Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,231,000 after buying an additional 170,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,328,000 after purchasing an additional 144,003 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $209.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.43 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.